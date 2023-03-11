Meet The Highest Paid Tollywood Actor. No, It's Not Prabhas

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Rebel Star Prabhas are among the most popular actors in Tollywood. After the success of Baahubali, Prabhas jacked up his remuneration to Rs 100 crore. Looks like another Tollywood actor too has one a similar thing. Allu Arjun has managed to beat Prabhas.

Bunny's last film Pushpa: The Rise was one of the biggest hits. The Icon Star is demanding Rs 150 crore for Pushpa: The Rule. The production house Mythri Movie Makers wasn't ready to pay him that much.

They offered Rs 125 crore to Bunny for Pushpa 2. Prabhas is also charging somewhere close to between Rs 100 to 120 crore. This makes the Stylish Star the highest-paid Telugu hero.