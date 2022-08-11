Meet The Heroine Of Jr NTR, Koratala Siva Movie

Young tiger Jr NTR is an immensely talented star in Tollywood. Now, Jr NTR's fan following has increased even in the North with his impeccable performance as Komaram Bheem in RRR.

On the other hand, Jr NTR is also in happy space as his brother Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara is doing well at the box office. Jr NTR is all set to begin the shoot of his next film, which is going to be directed by Koratala Siva.

If reports are to be believed, Koratala Siva who has been searching for an actress to play the leading lady opposite Jr NTR seems to have finally found one.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Mrunal Thakur is in consideration to play the female lead in Jr NTR's untitled film.

Koratala Siva is said to be impressed by Mrunal Thakur's performance in Sita Ramam and it was her debut film in Telugu.

Looks like Mrunal Thakur will bag many more projects in Tollywood, thanks to her performance. Koratala Siva and Jr NTR's film is expected to go on floors by end of this year. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.