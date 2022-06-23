Meet The First Guest Of Balakrishna's Unstoppable Season 2

The most popular celebrity talk show—Unstoppable with NBK on Aha will soon be returning with season 2. Nandamuri Balakrishna will be hosting the season 2 of Unstoppable.

The show will be getting launched in August. The show will be streaming on Aha. If you are waiting to know about celebrities who will grace the show, then read on.

We have news that Megastar Chiranjeevi would be the first guest to appear on Unstoppable Season 2. However, an official confirmation about Chiranjeevi's appearance to Unstoppable season 2 is yet to be made.

The other Telugu celebrities who are going to appear in Unstoppable season 2 are Prabhas, Rajamouli, Deepika Padukone, Venkatesh and a few others. Stay tuned for more updates.