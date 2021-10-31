Meet The First Chief Guest on Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable Show

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. He has been ruling the film industry for a few decades. Now, he has donned the hat of hosting a celebrity talk show.

For those who haven't heard the news of Balakrishna hosting a show, Let me be the first one to break the news to you. Balakrishna will be hosting a celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable' which will be premiered on Aha. The show is being touted as baap of all the talk shows.

Balakrishna's Unstoppable is all set to get launched on November 4, 2021. Veteran actor Mohan Babu is going to be the chief guest for the pilot episode.

Manchu Lakshmi and Vishnu will also will be gracing the pilot episode along with Mohan Babu, a sper promo released. The leading OTT platform Aha organizers have unleashed the promo of the first episode. Have a look at this...