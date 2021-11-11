Meet Choreographer Who Made NTR and Charan Dance to Naatu-Naatu Song in RRR

Director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film 'RRR' is grabbing the headlines for various reasons. It appears that the film unit has finally begun the much awaited promotions for the movie. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

Yesterday, the makers unleashed Naatu-Naatu song from 'RRR'. The song has garnered countless views on Youtube within a short period. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are known to be the best dancers in Tollywood. The duo has nailed it in the song.

Btw, everyone's grooving to the song and insta reels will soon begin too. By the way, do you know who Choreographed the song and made them dance to Naatu Naatu from RRR? Read on to find out.

Meet the person who's behind Naatu Naatu song steps. He is none other than Prem Rakshith, who has won more than four Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography. Talking about Prem Rakshith's previous films, the list goes 'Rangasthalam', Baahubali 2, Mersal, and a few of the biggest hits in Tamil and Telugu.

Back to RRR, the film has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Shirya Saran and others who will appear in prominent roles. RRR will hit the big screens on January 7, 2022.

