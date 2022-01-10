Meet The Choreographer Of Samantha's O Antaava Song in Pushpa

Gorgeous beauty Samantha...is there anything she can't do? Samantha can pull any role easily. She is a powerhouse of talent and her we acting chops are there for everyone to see in all her films.

Now, Samantha is basking in the success of Pushpa. Samantha's Item song O Antaava Mava went to garn 50 million views on Youtube. Do you know the Samantha's O Antaava song Choreographer name?

He is none other than Vijay Polanki. The latest news we hear is that Vijay Polani has been flooded with a bunch of movie offers in Telugu, thanks to Samantha's outstanding performance in the song.