Meet Chief Guests Of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 Telugu Pre-Release Event

Kannada actor Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has been hogging the limelight ever since the initial announcement about the film was made. It is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens. As you all might be aware, KGF Chapter is slated for release on July 13,2021. Yash starrer KGF has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Currently, the film is in post-production stage. Looks like makers of the movie are planning to promote the film in a grand way.

Honestly, the film doesn't need any kind of promotions because it is one of the most anticipated films of the year. All credits goes to film teaser and posters. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Yash starring KGF Chapter 2 Telugu pre-release event is all set to take place in the month of July in Hyderabad. Any wild guesses about Chief Guests for Telugu pre-release event. If reports are to be believed, Jr NTR and Rebel star Prabhas are expected to grace KGF 2 pre-release event. If this news come true, then, we can see three shining stars Yash, Prabhas and NTR under one roof. We don't know how far this contains truth. Let's wait for an official confirmation from makers end.

The film is directed by Prashanth also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash in the lead roles. While Yash plays the role of Rocky, Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Adheera.