Meet The Chief Guests Of Virata Parvam Pre-Release Event

Tollywood hunk Rana Daggubati has been making the headlines, thanks to his upcoming film—Virata Parvam. The film has been in the news ever since it went on floors.

The makers are gearing up to hold Virata Parvam pre-release event in Hyderabad. According to our trusted sources, Ram Charan and Victory Venkatesh are going to grace the pre-release event of Virata Parvam as chief guests.

The makers are yet to announce the date and venue of the event.

Virata Parvam is a love story set in the backdrop of the naxal movement in Telangana during the 1990s. The movie stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Apart from Rana and Sai Pallavi, the film has an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in crucial roles.

