Meet The Chief Guests Of Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pre Release Event

Stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa' is one of the most awaited films of the year. Pushpa was supposed to release long ago. But, the film was postponed due to the pandemic shutdown.

Bunny fans are excited about Pushpa's pre-release event to be held tomorrow at Police grounds in Yousufguda, Hyderabad.

According to our trusted sources, Rebel star Prabhas, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Megastar Chiranjeevi will be the chief guests at Pushpa pre-release event.

Looking at all the four stars—Bunny, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, and Shahid Kapoor, we are sure the event will be a feast to the eyes of audience. Preparations for Pushpa pre-release event are going on in full swing.

Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Pushpa will hit the big screens on December 17, 2021.