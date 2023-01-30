Meet The Chief Guest For Sundeep Kishan's Michael

Sundeep Kishan's upcoming film Michael is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film's trailer, teaser and posters has received a thumping response from all quarters. Sundeep Kishan's fans have pinned huge hopes on Michael.

The action movie also features Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role. Sethupathi doesn't do a film unless the story has huge potential at the box office. Michael will surely be a box office winner, as per the sources.

Its pre-release event will be held on January 31, 2023 at JRC Conventions, Hyderabad.

Natural Star Nani will be gracing the pre-release event. Several other celebs are going to attend the event, as per the buzz.

Michael is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi. Varalakshmi Sarthakumar, Gautham Vasudev, Varun Sandesh among others are seen in key roles. Michael is all set to arrive in theatres on February 3, 2023.