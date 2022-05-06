Meet The Chief Guest of Sarkaru Vaari Paata Pre-release Event

Superstar Mahesh Babu is returning to the silver screen after a long time. Not only Mahesh or his fans, every Telugu movie buff is eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The film's pre-release event will be held on May 7 in Hyderabad. If you are waiting to know the chief guest's name, then you have landed on the right page.

If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Power Star Pawan Kalyan is likely to grace Sarkaru Vaari Paata's pre-release event on May 7, 2022. However, there's no official confirmation regarding the same from the makers' end.

Mahesh Babu will be essaying the role of a Bank officer in the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and it financially backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to arrive in theatres on May 12, 2022.

Also Read: RGV Gives A New Name to Prashanth Neel For Making KGF