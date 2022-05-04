Meet The Chief Guest of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Pre-Release Event

Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the hugely awaited films of the year. Just a few days left for Sarkaru Vaari Paata to release in theatres.

The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are gearing up for the film's promotions. Sarkaru Vaari Paata pre-release event will held on May 7 at Yousufguda Police Grounds.

If reports are to be believed, Director Puri Jagannadh who is the brother of Parasuram, is likely to grace the event. However, the makers are yet to issue an official confirmation regarding the same.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram. The film is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead in the film.

Vennela Kishore will be seen in a prominent role. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is set to hit the big screens on May 12, 2022.

