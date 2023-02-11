Meet The Chief Guest Of Dhanush's SIR Pre-Release Event

Tamil actor Dhanush doesn't need any introduction. He is a crowd-puller. Any film release of Dhanush will be a big festival for his fans. He enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country.

Dhanush is busy with his upcoming film SIR promotions, as he juggles between Chennai to Hyderabad for SIR's promotions.

According to reports, Dhanush's SIR pre-release event will be held on February 14, 2023. Power Star Pawan Kalyan is the guest of honor at Dhanush's SIR pre-release event.

The pre-release event is going to be an eye-catching treat for the audience and fans. The film is produced under the banner Sithara Entertainments. SIR is all set to arrive in theatres on February 17, 2023.