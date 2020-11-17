Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Most Controversial Contestant

Television popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4, is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna is creating a lot of buzz on social media. We are only away from a few days to witness the grand finale and the viewers are eagerly waiting to know the winner’s name. Nine contestants who are currently batting out to in race are- Abhijeet, Sohel, Akhil, Lasya, Monal, Harika, Avinash and Ariyana. Abhijeet has been constantly trending on social media since the show went on aired.

If you ask any show lover, who is the most aggressive or controversial contestant in the house. Ideally, the ultimate answer will be Sohel, he is not only entertaining the audience but shelling out friendship goals to his fans.

Sohel had a difference with almost everyone inside the house. He emerged as the most controversial person of this season. Sohel will always have verbal fights with the contestants when it comes to the nominations. He had ugly fights with Ariyan, Harika, Abhijeet, Akhil and Mehboob. Last night, Sohel had the worst fight with Dethadi Harika, he nominated her for the reason that she has insulted him in front of Nagarjuna.

Harika said that Sohel does a kind of show and tries to create something in the house but none of them will look at him. Sohel was hurt by the words and he took revenge on her in Monday episode. Some of the netizens are supporting him and other section of the audience are suggesting him to cut his friendship with Akhil. His fans are suggesting Sohel play his own game and not to get influence by Akhil.