Meet Bigg Boss Makers Favorite Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is getting interesting each day. This week was full of entertainment as Ariyana and Sohel fought, laughed and entertained us in the house. It wouldn’t be wrong if we said that it was the best week of this season ever. In a recent episode, Nagarjuna is seen having fun with the housemates and also yelled at Ariyana for using ‘Women Card’ Nagarjuna has always been extremely polite with her but this time he couldn’t stop his angry as Ariyana had clashed with Bigg Boss favourite contestant Sohel.

It is being said on social media that Bigg Boss seems to have their favourite contestants and the contestants names are like-Sohel Akhil and Monal. If other contestants have any difference or fight with these contestants, Nagarjuna doesn’t say a single word to them but he will scold the other housemates. Last week, we have witnessed that Monal's mistake was there in milk container task but Nagarjuna eliminated Avinash by stating that he got least votes from the audience. Now, the same thing happened with Ariyana. Show buffs who are regularly following the show have shared their opinions on Twitter. They went on said that Akhil, Sohel and Monal are the favourite contestants of Bigg Boss.

If you are waiting with bated breath for tonight's episode to know who will get evicted this weekend. Then, this piece of news is for you. Monal Gajjar is all set to leave the house in tonight's episode. She will be the last contestant of this season to get evicted from the house. Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Harika and Ariyana are the top five finalists of this season. Keep watching this space for more updates.