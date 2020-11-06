Meet Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Top 3 Finalists

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is currently at its peak and the show is getting even more interesting than before. The ninth week of elimination is all set to take place in Sunday episode. The nominated contestants for this week are- Abhijeet, Harika, Monal, Avinash and Amma Rajasekhar. It is said that Amma Rajasekhar will face elimination this weekend. But, we are no sure about it because anything can happen as you know, it depends on the hands of show organizers whom to show an exit door. Whom do you think will be in the top three of this season?

Abhijeet who rose to fame with ‘Life Is Beautiful; is receiving all the love from the fans and the actor is known for being aggressive on the show. Few of the popular Telugu celebrities are predicting that Abhijeet can win the trophy. They are the other two contestants who could be in top 3 of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Another one seems to be Sohel who is a unique person, he was flawed on various levels, but real. Sohel, Mehboob and Akhil, they often with each other but they cannot be separated. Although, Sohel sit with different people but he always supports Mehboob and values his friendship. Seriously, Akhil is shelling out major friendship goals to his fans. He doesn't believe in spelling emotions out -- though he spews venom when angry. If he controlled his aggression and kept a calm mind, he could stick around longer in the house. Sohel is expected to be in the top second position of this season.

The last one seems to be Akhil Sarthak could be in the top three if he controls his angry and uses a soft tone. It wouldn’t be a crime, if we said that, If Akhil reserves his anger, he could reach this level. We are not predicting based upon their fame or their fan followers. It is the audience who decided them as a top-three finalist of this. Here are few fans reactions on Twitter, take a look at the tweet: