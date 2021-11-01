Meet The Akhil Sarthak, Sohel Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Akhil Sarthak and Sohel used to be BFFs in the Bigg Boss house. Yes. They were former contestants of the popular reality show—the duo participated in the previous season (Bigg Boss Telugu 4). Akhil Sarthak ended as first runner-up, while Sohel was the second runner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

If you are watching Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on a regular basis, then, you should know about contestants Sunny and Maanas, who are seen often fighting in the house. In the recently released promo from tonight's episode released by the show makers, there were seen fighting over nominating each other.

A section of the audience are saying on social media that they seem to be behaving like Akhil and Sohel in the house. People are imagining Sunny and Maanas in Akhil and Sohel's place. Will Sunny and Maanas be able to reach the top five finalists like the two contestants from the previous season is yet to be seen?