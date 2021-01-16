Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is not only one of the most talented stars in the world of Telugu cinema but he is also a person with kind heart.

Namrata Shirodkar shared a story on her Instagram. She captioned the post, "Yet another incredible recovery... Happy to hear that Shaik Rihan who underwent surgery for Tetralogy of Fallot is now discharged. Prayers for his continued good health. Heartfelt thank you to the healthcare experts of Andhra Hospitals!" The caption has a hashtag, #MBForSavingHearts. Here is the post made by Namrata.

After this post, fans of Mahesh Babu started tweeting and are calling the 'Prince' of Tollywood as 'Demi God'. Here are the tweets.

#MaheshBabu done Another surgery for Tetralogy of Fallot is now discharged. Prayers for his continued good health. Heartfelt thank you to the healthcare experts of @andhrahospital 🙏#NamrataShirodkar madam via @Instagram #MBForSavingHearts #SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/6BVg2QBSh3 — Karimnagar GFC (@Karimnagar_GFC) January 16, 2021

On December 24th, Namrata shared a post with caption, "Spreading love and smiles this Christmas! Glad to know that Uma's baby who underwent heart surgery last week is now discharged and is doing well... Makes me feel extremely proud to be associated with Andhra Hospitals. Praying for the family and the child's continued well being." Here is the post.