Matti Kusthi Blends Surprises With Message: Vishnu Vishal

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal needs no introduction. He won millions of hearts with his performance in FIR. It was a memorable performance. He is returning back to the silver screen to entertain all of us with his upcoming film Matti Kusthi. Here's what he told us about the movie, which releases on December 2, 2022.

Tell us about the film.

Matti Kusthi is not a sports film. It is a love story. The Kusthi is between husband and wife because of ego clashes. The film is about a wife and husband. They have expectations in marriage. When the expectations and reality are not matched, differences crop up.

We are sure everyone will connect to it, as it is a family entertainer. Everything in the movie is treated lightheartedly. It is my first mass, out-and-out commercial masala film.

Is Matti Kusthi a regular love story?

It is not a regular love story, as there are a lot of surprises throughout the film.

What was the toughest part as a producer for you?

Matti Kusthi is the toughest trailer I have ever cut in my life because if I reveal the surprises, the whole suspense goes. If it is not revealed, there is a risk that the audience might think it is a regular film. I had to balance and cut the trailer, which is a very big challenge. Three different editors were put on the job.

We are telling a message through Matti Kusthi in a humorous way. We are going to narrate it in a way that the women audience will love the film after the end credits.

What is your character like in the movie?

At first, women will not like my character in Matti Kusthi, as I am a husband who wants everything under my control. Many men are like that in our country. The message in the film will be good. Cinema influences society. I have got many offers like adult content, but I have rejected them, as I want to entertain the audience with some message.

The film deals with a sensitive topic. It says that decisions in a family have to be backed by both men and women.

How did the association happen with Ravi Teja?

I met Ravi Teja through a friend of my wife Jwala Gutta. We were having a regular conversation. At that time, I was occupied with FIR's release formalities. I had plans of releasing it in Telugu. I couldn't release the film due to Covid. Later, I met Ravi Teja. The moment I met him we were bonding, I spoke about my work. Ravi Teja said I really the content you are making. I told him I want to do a mass character. I told him the storyline of Matti Kusthi. As soon as he heard about it, he felt it is going to be a sure-shot winner. He also offered to produce it. I arranged a narration for Ravi Tej and sent the director to him. Later, I got a call from him. He told me he wants to do the film in Telugu and me in Tamil. He is presenting the Telugu version.

Huge demand for OTT

OTT platforms have bought the rights of Matti Kusthi of Telugu and Tamil which gave a lot of confidence. Netflix bought the rights during the scripting stage itself for a fancy amount. Career-best prices encouraged me a lot.

Journey as a producer

I have been in the Tamil industry for 13 years. I started my own production house to take risks. I was very clear about wanting to do both commercial and content films. After doing five films in a row under my banner, I will work do films with other producers. I have already signed Rajinikanth's Laal Salaam. One huge announcement is making its way to January. Now, I'm happy that I did the right thing.

Final words about Matti Kusthi

It's my first mass masala entertainer. There is so much fun and frolic in the movie. The message is not preachy. The family audience are surely going to love it.