Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Ready To Create New Record Again

The most awaited movie, Thalapathy Vijay's Master has hit the theatres on 13 January 2021. Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi acted in the lead roles and the film turned out as the blockbuster.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of the film and was financed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Azhagam Perumal, Srinath and VJ Ramya acted in the key roles in the grand celluloid.

The film was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on April 9th, 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the movie was released on Pongal. Master was the first big film that has been released in theatres after a long gap.

The movie 'Master' has scored many records. According to the Twitter, Master has become the most tweeted about film of 2020. Now, the fans of Thalapathy Vijay are ready to create yet another record.

Master is going to be out on Amazon Prime Video on January 29th. Now the hashtag #MasteronPrime is trending on Twitter. See how fans are expressing their happiness through tweets. Here are a few tweets.

After A Successful Run In Domestic Market @actorvijay Ready To Entertain Us In OTT ! Early Release Is Because Of Huge Demand From Overseas .. As Theatres Are Yet To Open Master Makers Are Ready To Give A Treat To OS Thalapathy Fanspic.twitter.com/uXWsTMU6H8#MasteronPrime#Master — Vijayism Telugu™ (@VijayismTelugu) January 27, 2021

#Master Running Successfully 3rd Week On Theaters 💥😍 Tomorrow 10.30PM OTT Release Massive 💥🔥🔥 #MasteronPrime @actorvijay — Mersal IMRAN ツ (@Itz_MersalImran) January 27, 2021

#Master grossing 230Cr+ in 16 days n releasing in OTT is GETHU 🔥🔥 Only #Thalapathy can do this 💥💥 Two months back i posted #Master will release in OTT after 2 weeks of theatrical release 😎😎#MasterOnPrime@actorvijay — Iʀsʜᴀᴅ (@irshad5005) January 27, 2021

Official :#Thalapathy @actorvijay : I am "glad" that the fans can enjoy the film on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world. "I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama," — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 27, 2021

#MasterOnPrime is releasing in 240 countries on Jan 29th.. @PrimeVideoIN — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 27, 2021

#Master: After a highly successful theatrical run in all the markets where it has released, it's time for the official OTT release (Jan29). Sema quickku! Majority overseas audiences (& domestic viewers who haven't visited theaters) can watch it. Looking fwd to #MasteronPrime — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 27, 2021