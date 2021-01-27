Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Ready To Create New Record Again

Jan 27, 2021, 09:19 IST
The most awaited movie, Thalapathy Vijay's Master has hit the theatres on 13 January 2021. Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi acted in the lead roles and the film turned out as the blockbuster.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of the film and was financed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Azhagam Perumal, Srinath and VJ Ramya acted in the key roles in the grand celluloid.

The film was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on April 9th, 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the movie was released on Pongal. Master was the first big film that has been released in theatres after a long gap.

The movie 'Master' has scored many records. According to the Twitter, Master has become the most tweeted about film of 2020. Now, the fans of Thalapathy Vijay are ready to create yet another record.

Master is going to be out on Amazon Prime Video on January 29th. Now the hashtag #MasteronPrime is trending on Twitter. See how fans are expressing their happiness through tweets. Here are a few tweets.

