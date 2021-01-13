See How Celebs Are Reacting To Thalapathy Vijay's Master

Jan 13, 2021, 08:46 IST
- Sakshi Post

The most awaited movie, Vijay's Master has finally hit the theatres. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the captain of the ship and the movie has Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in the prominent roles. Master is jointly bankrolled by XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studios. Vijay's Master was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres in April 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release of the movie psotponed. We think that the movie is going to create another unique record. After a very long gap, the movie has been released in theatres. One could witness huge crowds outside the theatres.

So, my dear readers don't miss early reviews of Thalapathy's Master from Twitter. Here are the tweets.

 

 

Advertisement
Back to Top