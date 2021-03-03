MASTER Blockbuster 50 Days: Vijay's Fans Celebrating Special Occasion
Is there any need to tell about the history that Master movie has created? Obviously, a big No. Thalapathy Vijay's Master turned out as the blockbuster and this became the first big film to hit the theatres post pandemic. The movie was released in theatres on 13 January 2021 and it received a good response from all the quarters. Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi acted in the lead roles. Master was a commercial success and it collected Rs.300 crore theatrically in its complete run.
Master an action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it was bankrolled by Xavier Britto, under his maiden production house XB Film Creators, and was distributed by S. S. Lait Kumar of Seven Screen Studios. Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj acted in key roles in the film along with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The story of movie revolves around alcoholic professor, J. D. (Vijay), who takes a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home, which is controlled by the nefarious Bhavani (Sethupathi).
The film, Master has completed 50 days of its release and the hashtag, #MASTERBlockBuster50Days is trending on Twitter. See how fans are celebrating the special occasion. Here are the tweets from Twitter.
