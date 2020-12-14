Master, Vakeel Saab Top List of Most Tweeted Movies 2020

Twitter India on Monday released a list of most tweeted about movies in the South which dominated the micro-blogging site this 2020. Actor Vijay's Master topped the list , followed by Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab at number 2.

The other Telugu movies which made it to the list include Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarkaru vaari paata followed by Rajamouli's much awaited RRR. Allu Arjun's Pushpa was next in line followed by Mahesh Babu's recent blockbuster directed by Anil Ravipudi Sarileru Neekevvaru. Yash's KGF Chapter2 and Rajinikanth's Darbar were in the 9th and 10th spot.

Tamil actor Ajith's Valimai put his fans in celebration mode as it was on number 2,and Suriya's recently released film on the OTT Soorarai Pottru was in number 5.

Every year, Twitter India analyses multiple trends on the micro-blogging site to curate lists about the most talked actors, actresses, movies etc.

Check out the list order wise here: