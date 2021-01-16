Master Third Day Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Movie Rakes in 50 Crores at Box Office

Actor Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master the highly anticipated film is doing unstoppable at the box office. Ever since, Vijay's Master hits the screens, there hasn't been a dull day for theatre owners of both single screens and multiplexes across India. Vijay fans have been sharing pictures on social media of long queues outside their cinema halls of audiences who were waiting to watch Master.

In Tamil Nadu, where Vijay enjoys a strong market, Master collected a whopping ₹25.4 crore from the first day. As per trade reports, two days Tamil Nadu gross is around ₹40 crore. The film is heading to join Rs 50 Cr club. Probably, Vijay's Master will touch Rs 50 cr mark with today's collections.

Produced by Xavier Britto, Master features Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and others in pivotal roles. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

