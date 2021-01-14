Master Second Day Collection: Thalapathy Vijay's Dream Run at Box Office Begins

Actor Vijay’s latest outing ‘Master’ has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics. On its opening day, Master collected a whopping Rs 38 Cr at the worldwide box office. It is worth mentioning here Master has become the biggest opener in Vijay’s career as it beat the record of the actor's last film Sarkar.

The film had created much hype amongst the audiences even before it releases with its teasers and trailer. The film has managed to collect Rs 95.6 lakhs on opening day at the box office. The film is doing exceptionally well even in the domestic box office. If sources are to be believed, the film made the business of Rs 40 on its second day at the box office.

Apart from the Tamil version, Master has also released in Telugu and Kannada. The Hindi version will release on January 14. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead roles.