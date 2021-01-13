Master Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi Matches Thalapathy in Every Scene in This Paisa Vasool Mass Entertainer

Vijay's Master Movie Review: Ilayathalapathy Vijay's latest offering Master has finally hit the big screen after nearly an year's delay. April 9, 2020 was locked for the theatrical release of Master. However, with Coronavirus hitting businesses across sectors around the globe, the movie business was no exception. All the theatres shut down and here we are watching the first ever Kollywood movie of the year in the theatres after the Pandemic shutdown.

So what does Lokesh Kanagaraj offer to fans of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi? Well, a lot more than they could have expected. Read on to know more...

Master Movie Cast: Produced by Xavier Britto under the banner, XB creators, the latest Tamil flick has the likes of Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah among others. No prizes for guessing Vijay is obviously the hero while Sethupathi is the baddie who he takes on. But there are surprises guys, so stay tuned. Anirudh Ravichandar has scored music for this music about which I'll discuss more later.

Master Movie Story: A teacher, he has his vice, (find out that in the movie) is all set to turn a preacher. But not before he realises that there's too much at stake than what meets the eye. So how far has Lokesh Kanagaraj delivered on the promised mass masala? Well, not yet.

Master Movie Review: Lokesh Kanagaraj has clearly written a script for Thalapathy Vijay. But what he has also done is made Vijay Sethupathi character even stronger. Of course, the worse the villain character more heroic is the lead actor. So it happens in Master. The director includes all the Thalapathy Vijay signature styles and trademark punches and mannerisms that manages to earn whistles and hoots from his fans. On the other hand, he has given Vijay Sethupathi such a strong presence in the movie that even those scenes elevate Thalapathy Vijay's character a notch up. Vijay's typical in his own world, unassuming aura remains in Master too while actions scenes are top notch. The screenplay is good even though it could have been tightened with more cuts.

Btw, censor board suggested 20 cuts to Vijay's Master which the makers obliged to earn a U/A certificate for the movie. Anirudh's BGM makes scenes stand out and he gives Vijay fans exactly what they wanted. Vijay Sethupathi will surely become even more sought after actor after Master movie for he excels in every scene and matches the performance of Thalapathy Vijay. In fact the tension between the two and their spontaneity is palpable.

Verdict: Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest release Master is a perfect Pongal feast to fans of Vijay and Sethupathi. Go watch it with your family if you are all for action dramas.

Master Movie Rating: 3.5/5

