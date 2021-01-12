Master Movie Leak: Where To Report Piracy? Check Details

Vijay's Master has been hitting the headlines ever since it went on floors. It has become the talk of the town because only one day left for the film to hit the big screens. Vijay and the makers of the movie have been waiting for the moment for a long time. As a time arrived to hit the screens, the movie got leaked by an anonymous person on social media. The makers of the movie are upset as the movie got leaked even before its release and they are requesting everyone not to watch the film on torrent sites.

The makers of the movie have requested viewers to alert any violation of copyright laws to "Copyright@massbunkantipiracy.com”. They are urging everyone to watch the film in theatres. Take a look at the tweet:

The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. The film will be released in several languages.

