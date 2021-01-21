Master Movie First Week Worldwide Collections: Thalapathy Vijay Movie Rakes In 200 crores

Actor Vijay could be on cloud nine as his recent outing 'Master' is faring well at the box office. It's known fact that theatres had shut down for almost eight months due to COVID. A few days ago, The central government has granted permission to open theatres with 50 per cent occupancy. Vijay and Master's filmmakers also didn't expect that the film will do marvellous business at the box office.

If you are Vijay fan, then this piece of news is for you. Industry sources tell us that Vijay's Master has managed to cross Rs 200 cr within eight days of its release at the worldwide box office. It is Vijay's fourth movie which did a business of Rs 200 cr at the box office after Mersal, Sarkar, and Bigil.

Vijay's Master came as an inspiration to many filmmakers and the film has achieved more than people expected. Vijay's Master not only brought back the audience to the theatres but also created hopes for filmmakers and exhibitors for the revival of cinema on the big screen.

Master Week One Collection Break Up:

India Gross: Rs 142 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 36.5 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 178.50 crore

India Share: Rs 76.91 crore

Overseas Share: 16.10 crore

Worldwide Share: Rs 93.10 crore

Investment: Rs 96 crore

Recovery: 97%