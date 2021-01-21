Master Makers Sue Digital Firm, Demand 25 Crore Compensation For Leaking Vijay Movie Clips Before Release

It's been a week since the release of Tamil movie Master. Despite corona restrictions and 50% occupancy rule, the Kollywood movie has managed to rake in crores at the box office.

It is known that a few clips from the movie had been leaked just a day ahead of Master release. Key scenes from the movie including climax went viral after being widely circulated on social media.

Filmmakers, fans had expressed their disappointment over Master movie leaks and appealed to movie buffs to watch the movie only in theatres. There was even a kill piracy campaign on social media which garnered huge support from fans and celebrities alike.

The makers had sought the intervention of police by filing a complaint against the miscreants. On investigation by the cyber cell, it was discovered that an employee from the digital firm had been leaked by the digital organisation.

The latest we hear is that the makers of Master have sued the digital firm for leaking scenes ahead of release and also demanding a compensation of Rs 25 crores. Lithik Kumar, the co-producer of Master is said to have sent a legal notice to the digital firm.

On the day of its release, Tamil Rockers who are known to release pirated copies of movies leaked the entire movie for free download online. Yet, this has done little to stop the audience from thronging theatres in hordes.

Master stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Kollywood flick which released in other languages too was bankrolled by Xavier Britto.