Master First Day Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Movie Rocks Box Office

The much-waited for biggest action film of India Master has released in theatres and this Vijay starrer is off to a dream start at the box office. Although the film has been receiving mixed to dull reviews, Master doesn't seem to slow down at the box office and continues to create havoc at ticket counters. There are no new releases in Tamil Nadu to compete with Vijay’s Master. It can easily enter into profit zone as the movie became the first choice for cine-goers, especially to Tamil audience.

Vijay’s Master has received a fantastic response at the worldwide box office on the first day. With its superb day 1 collection, the movie has emerged as the biggest Kollywood opener of 2021

According to reports, Master has taken a thunderous opening at the box office. On its first day, the film has collected Rs 18 cr alone in Tamil Nadu. However, official figures are yet to be known

Apart from the Tamil version, Master has also released in Telugu and Kannada. The Hindi version will release on January 14. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead roles.