Master Box Office Rampage, 200 Crore Collections Worldwide

Actor Vijay's latest outing 'Master' is ruling the box office. Master becomes the first blockbuster hit of this year. The film is on a roll at the box office as it earned Rs 200 Cr in just ten days. The movie's dream run started on day one itself when it created the biggest ever non-holiday earning record by minting Rs 54 cr gross.



Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi have expressed their gratitude towards fans and audience for making the film a blockbuster hit. It is worth mentioning here that Vijay's Master satellite rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime for a whopping amount Rs 15 cr. The film will start streaming on Amazon Prime from February 13, 2021.

Apart from Vijay, the film also features Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, and Arjun Das in the lead roles. It has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the music for the same has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.