Master Becomes Vijay's 4th Consecutive 100 Crore Movie in Tamil Nadu and 200 Crore Grosser Worldwide

Actor Vijay's starrer Master has come to a relief for the dull 2020 at the box office. Master is doing wonder not just at the domestic market even at International markets. The film has managed to cross Rs 200 cr at the worldwide box office. It has been more than a week, the film hit the screens but it is having a steady run at the box office across the globe.

Master become the fourth consecutive hit of Rs 100 cr gross in Tamil Nadu and 200 cr plus at the worldwide box office in Vijay's career that too in less than two weeks. Master, Sarkar and Bigil were the previous films of Vijay which did the same business at the box office. Master is expected to create some more records by end of its theatrical release.

#Master further establishes #ThalapathyVijay's phenomenal BO dominance 🔥 - his 4th consecutive 100 CR+ grosser in TN

- his 4th consecutive 200 CR+ WW grosser#Mersal_Sarkar_Bigil_Master More to come from the #MASSter, @actorvijay 👌😎 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 22, 2021

Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Vijay, Master features Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and others in pivotal roles. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.