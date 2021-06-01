Massive Set Erected For Nagarjuna’s Next Film

Akkineni Nagarjuna will soon be working with Praveen Sattaru. Nagarjuna is expected to kickstart the shoot next week, as Telangana government is likely to lift the lockdown soon. The latest news we hear is a massive set is being erected at Annapurna Studios. Sources in the know say that a major chunk of the film will take place in the grand sets. The cast and crew of the film are almost said to be finalized. Nagarjuna is all set to be seen in a new avatar.

Talking about Bangarraju, the film is a sequel to the Sankranthi hit Soggade Chinni Nayana which starred Lavanya Tripathy and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. In Bangarraju, we hear that Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead.

Nagarjuna was last seen in ‘Wild Dog’ and the film opened to mixed reviews from the audience.