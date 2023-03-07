Massive Set Up For Allu Arjun's AAA Cinemas

Stylish Star Allu Arjun will soon be an entrepreneur. Bunny has collaborated with leading multiplex chain Asian Cinemas, and the theatre is named as Asian Allu Arjun Cinema (AAA).

According to the latest report, a virtual statue of the Icon Star is going to be installed at Asian Allu Arjun Cinema for public viewing. Currently, the preparations are going on in full swing. The multiplex is going to have a huge screen to give a great cinematic experience for audiences. In addition, the theatre is going to have a premium lounge named AA lounge that is being set up lavishly.

Several other features are going to enhance the viewers' experience overall. Hundreds of LEDs are being erected at the cinema. All these are expected to thrill movie-goers and die-hard fans of Pushpa star.

The AAA cinema is at Ameerpet, and the theatre is expected to get launched a couple of days from now. The preparations for AAA cinemas are going on in full swing.