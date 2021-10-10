Massive Betting On MAA Elections: Report

MAA elections 2021 has just begun after high drama and controversies between Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu over who deserves to take charge of Tollywood's prestigious body.

The exchange of words between the two has only intensified over the last few days. Several senior actors have gone public with their favourites to win MAA Elections. Mega Family has come out in support of Prakash Raj while Kota Srinivasa Rao has pledged his support to Manchu Vishnu. The latest we hear is that there are huge bets being placed on the outcome of MAA Elections. We hear that bookies too have their favourites.

As per the trend going around, bookies are reportedly betting on Vishnu Manchu to win MAA elections. There are many who are said to be counting on Prakash Raj to win the MAA president post too.

The MAA Elections are underway and the results would be known by evening. Stay tuned for all the updates.

Readers, who do you think will win MAA Elections? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

