Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Sarath Mandava, SLV Cinemas LLP Production No 4 Launched

Basking under the glory of 2021’s first blockbuster Krack, Mass Maharaja has given nod to another interesting project. He will join forces with debut director Sarath Mandava. Though he is a Telugu, Sarath Mandava previously worked as a writer for films of Venkatesh, Ajith, Kamal Haasan, Mohan Lal, etc.

Although Ravi Teja committed to doing films with other directors, he advanced Sarath Mandava’s movie, since he was bowled by the script. Billed to be a unique thriller with a story inspired by true incidents, Ravi Teja plays a never-seen-before role in the movie.

Divyansha Koushik of Majili fame is roped in as the heroine opposite Ravi Teja in the film to be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP. Sam CS will score music, while Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera.

Production no 4 of SLV Cinemas LLP is launched today in the film’s office. For the muhurtham shot on God's images, Ravi Teja sounded the clapboard, while Mythri Movie Makers producer Ravi Shankar switched on the camera. Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri handed over the script to director Sarath Mandava.

The film’s regular shoot will begin from this month.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Divyansha Koushik

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Dialogues & Direction: Sarath Mandava

Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Banner: SLV Cinemas LLP

Music Director: Sam CS

DOP: Sathyan Sooryan

Art Director: Sai Suresh

Stills: Sai Ram Maganti

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar