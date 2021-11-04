Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Ramesh Varma, Satyanarayana Koneru’s Khiladi Title Song Out

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma’s action entertainer Khiladi is in last leg of shooting. Produced by Satyanarayana Koneru, the film features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the heroines.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the makers released title song of Khiladi. It ticks all the right boxes to make for a catchy dance number. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad scored a peppy number and his orchestration stands out.

The song actually discloses Ravi Teja’s cunning nature in the film. It outlines all his bad qualities. Shree Mani penned the lyrics for the song crooned energetically by Ram Miriyala.

Visuals look grand as it was shot in lavish sets and foreign locations. Yashwanth master has choreographed the song and Ravi Teja’s dances are very graceful. Like the first song Ishtam, Khiladi title song is also going to be a chartbuster one in no time.

Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the heroines in the film. Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers. Ravi Teja plays a dual role in the film produced by Bollywood production house Pen Studios in association with A Studios.

The film under Havish Production comes with the tagline play smart.

Srikanth Vissa and music director DSP's brother Sagar provide dialogues, while Srimani pens lyrics and Amar Reddy is the editor of the film.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Arjun, Unni Mukundan, Anasuya Bharadwaj

