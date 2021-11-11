Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja Khiladi Release Date Confirmed

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma’s action entertainer Khiladi produced by Satyanarayana Koneru is nearing completion. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the heroines opposite Ravi Teja in the movie.

The makers have announced the film’s release date today. Khiladi will hit the screens on February 11th, 2022. The announcement poster sees Ravi Teja in an intense avatar, as he smokes cigarette.

Meanwhile, the team is promoting the film aggressively. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored music for the film and first two songs got tremendous response.

As the release date was announced and production works also reached final stages, the makers will increase promotional campaign in coming days.

Ravi Teja plays a completely different role in the film produced by Bollywood production house Pen Studios in association with A Studios. The film under Havish Production comes with the tagline play smart.

Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers. Srikanth Vissa and music director DSP's brother Sagar provide dialogues, while Srimani pens lyrics and Amar Reddy is the editor of the film.

