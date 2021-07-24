Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja Gears Up For Khiladi Shoot

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja- after the blockbuster hit of Krack, and director Ramesh Varma- after the sensational hit of Rakshasudu, have collaborated together for the first time for an action entertainer Khiladi.

Produced by Satyanarayana Koneru, the film has completed major portions and the team has announced to resume shooting on July 26th in Hyderabad. Ravi Teja looks super cool in the stylish poster, as he rides a sports bike.

Before the second wave of pandemic, a big schedule of Khiladi was wrapped up in Italy. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the heroines.

Ramesh Varma is putting in extra efforts to offer a thrilling ride to the audiences in theatres.

Devi Sri Prasad renders soundtracks. Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers. Ravi Teja plays a dual role in the film produced by Bollywood production house Pen Studios in association with A Studios.

The film under Havish Production comes with the tagline play smart.

Srikanth Vissa and music director DSP's brother Sagar provide dialogues, while Srimani pens lyrics and Amar Reddy is the editor of the film.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi