Mass Hero Elevation Ante Idi: Mahesh Fans To Tollywood Filmmaker After Master, KGF Teaser

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid star in TFI. We all know why Mahesh Babu is the highest-paid star because all his movies will fare well at the box office. One of the primary reason is Mahesh Babu's selection of the story and another thing is his fans. There are millions of fans for him who always wait for Mahesh Babu's film. They don't easily forget the scenes of Mahesh Babu's movies. You may wonder, why we are talking about it now.

Vijay's Master trailer and Yash's KGF: Chapter-2 teaser are trending on all social media platforms. KGF's Chapter 2 has clocked 95 million views which is the biggest record for any actor. Thanks to terrific background music. On the other hand, Vijay's Master was also loved by one and all. Mahesh Babu die-hard fans seems to be impressed with the Yash's KGF and Vijay's Master teasers and telling Vamsi Paidipally to learn from Kollywood and Sandalwood filmmakers. Here's the tweet made by him:

Ee oka maata tho bad ayipoyav Anna dhfms drushtilo @directorvamshi https://t.co/njEsqmlWyu — Saitej Yerubandi (@SaitejY) January 7, 2021

On the career front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata under the direction of Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh will be sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Rumours are doing the rounds that Renu Desai is likely to play a key role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The music will be composed by SS Thaman who is basking in the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.