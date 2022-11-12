Masooda Trailer Review

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is a man with a gold heart. He always encourages new talent people, be it filmmakers or actors. He is a self-made actor in Tollywood. He surely knows what are the struggles aspiring actors faces during the intial stages of their career in acting.

If you are wondering, why we are telling you all this.Here we go, Vijay Deverakonda has unleashed the trailer of Masooda. Veteran actor Sangeetha and Thiruveer will be seen in the lead roles.

The film is financed by Rahul Yadav Nakka under the banner Swadharm Entertainment, the same banner has produced a few blockbuster hits like Malli Raava and Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Talking about the trailer, Masooda trailer consists of friendship, family emotions and romance.

Masooda trailer is loaded with many twists and turns, the trailer sends some shivers down the spine. Can't wait to watch the film in theatres. Here's the trailer for you. If you haven't watched it yet, take a look at it: