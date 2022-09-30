Masooda To Arrive In Theatres On November 11

Director Sai Kiran's Masooda is gearing up for a theatrical release. In August, its teaser generated applause from the audience. Now, the makers of the movie have announced that the film will be releasing in theatres on November 11, 2022.

Talking about their movie, producer Rahul Yadav Nakka stated, "It's been a long time since we have seen a nice horror film. I strongly believe that Masooda will be one of the best horror films in recent times. The teaser got a tremendous response. Masooda will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil on the same date."

This is the third film under the banner of Swadharm Entertainment, the previous two being Agent Sai Srinivasa Atreya and Malli Raava.

Thiruveer and Sangeeta are playing major roles.