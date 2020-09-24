'Maryada Ramanna' Actor Venu Gopal Dies Due To COVID-19

HYDERABAD: Popular actor Venu Gopal passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Gachibowli here. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. It has been more than three weeks since he had contracted the deadly novel coronavirus.

Kosuri Venu Gopal hails from Narsapur of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. Venu Gopal rose to fame with Rajamouli’s 'Maryada Ramanna'.

Films like Chalo, Pilla Zamindar, Vikramarkudu among others made him popular amongst the Telugu audience.

He was last seen in Mohana Krishna Indraganti directorial 'Ami Thumi'.