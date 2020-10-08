Maruthi Plans A Biopic On Dasari Narayana Rao!

Late Dasari Narayana Rao is regarded as a legendary filmmaker in the Indian film industry. He launched a lot of actors and technicians in Telugu cinema. At the same time, he also worked as a peacemaker in the film industry whenever there an issue popped up. Now, a biopic on him is in discussions. Director Maruthi has recently revealed that he wants to do a biopic on the director.

Talking about this project, Maruthi said, "There is no one like him in the film industry. I have huge respect for him and I am a huge fan of his work. I want to do a biopic on him. If not immediately, I will fulfill my dream of making this project one day."

However, it looks like it may take 2 more years for the project to hit the floors since it involves a lot of pre-production work.