Marichedi Nenela Song From Rajeev Siddharth's Emaipoyave Out

Rajeev Siddharth is playing the lead role, besides directing the upcoming youthful romantic entertainer "Emaipoyave" being produced by Hari Kumar under the banner of Sri Ram Creations, with Bhavani Chowdary essaying the leading lady. Vijay Kumar provided the story for the movie. The makers started the musical promotions by releasing the lyrical video of the first single- Marichedi Nenela, on the occasion of Diwali.

Music director Ram Charan Gadicherla scored a soulful melody which is an instant hit with a beautiful composition that mesmerizes music lovers the very first listening. The song depicts the depth of love. Abhay Jodhpurkar crooned the number expressively, while lyrics for the song were penned by Tirupathi Jaavana.

Shiva Rathod is working as the cameraman, while Munesh Aditya is the editor. Along with Rajeev Siddharth, and Bhavani Chowdary, the movie also stars Bhasha, Shanu, Namala Murthy, Sunita Manohar, Mirchi Madhavi, Meesam Suresh, and Nanaji in important roles.

The makers will announce the other details of this movie soon. Emaipoyave will be hitting the screens very soon.