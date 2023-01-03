Many Hollywood Actors in Mahesh Rajamouli Film?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Rajamouli are popular names in the entertainment industry. They have worked with a different set of filmmakers and actors, but they haven't teamed up in the past.

For the first time, Rajamouli and Mahesh are associating for a project. Rajamouli has started writing the script for Mahesh Babu's film. We have learned from our sources that the film will be made as a franchise with many sequels.

The film is inspired by a real-life incident. Deepika Padukone is expected to play the female lead in the film. That's not all. Several Hollywood actors are to be seen in Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's film. It is a delight to watch Mahesh share screen space with Hollywood stars. Can't wait to watch the film, can you?

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu is occupied with Trivikram Srinivas's untitled film. Mahesh and Rajmouli's film will go on floors sometime in 2024. Watch this space for more updates.