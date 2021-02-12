Manmadhudu Actress Anshu Ambani Comeback In Jr NTR Movie With Trivikram

Do you remember Anshu Ambani? Most of them could ask who's she, Anshu Ambani had worked with Nagarjuna in Manmadhudu, which was released in 2002. She won accolades and recognition for her performance in the film. Anshu is well known for her role as the leading lady in Manmadhudu with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Raghavendra with Prabhas.

It's been a long she is away from the silver screen. Reports are doing the rounds Anshu Ambani will soon be returning to the silver screen. Yes, what you read is right. If sources are to be believed, Anshu Ambani will be seen playing a crucial in Jr NTR-Trivikram's film which is likely to launch in second half of this year. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is expected out to be soon.

The makers of the movie are yet to announce the details of the cast and crew of the film. . The film will be bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations. Meanwhile, currently, Jr NTR is busy with the shooting of his next film 'RRR' which also features Ram Charan in lead roles.