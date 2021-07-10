Maniratnam's Sensational Revelation About Mahesh Babu Project

There was a rumour doing the rounds that Kollywood Star director Mani Ratnam is planning to do a film with Tollywood Super Star Mahesh Babu. The rumour went viral on social media platforms and Mahesh Babu fans were excited about their combination.

But Mani Ratnam in an interview clarified there is no such upcoming film with Mahesh Babu. He said, "I was supposed to do a movie with Mahesh Babu, but it did not work out. If I get a suitable story, I would definitely collaborate with the Superstar."

Currently, Mahesh Babu is working on Parasuram's upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. He's also working on a film with Trivikram Srinivas. On the other hand, Mani Ratnam is now working on Ponniyin Selvan.