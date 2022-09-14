Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I OTT Rights Sold For A Fancy Price

Kollywood Director Mani Ratnam needs no introduction. He is one of the most successful filmmakers in showbiz. Mani Ratnam's forthcoming film—Ponniyin Selvan: I is one of the most awaited films of the year. Not long ago, the film's trailer was unleashed in Chennai.

Several top celebrities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan graced the PS I trailer release event. The film is yet to create buzz among the audience. The film boasts of a stellar cast, including the likes of Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Shobita Dhulipala, and Trisha among others.

All these stars are popular in their own regions with a solid fan following. The latest news we hear is that Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I digital rights have been sold for a fancy amount.

According to reports, leading OTT giant Prime Video has bagged the digital rights of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I for a whopping amount of Rs 120 cr. However, the makers are yet to confirm about their deal with Prime Video about the same. Ponniyin Selvan: I is set for a grand theatrical release on September 30, 2022.

