Is there any need to tell about singer Mangli? Obviously, a big No. She is a play back singer and created her mark with her unique voice. She sings in Telugu films and features in special video songs made on the occasions like Bathukamma, Bonalu, Sankranthi, Telangana Formation Day, Ugadhi, Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, etc.

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Mangli performed in front of Sadhguru. She thanked everyone for their support and love on the stage. She sang songs and everyone loved her performance. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

At Isha Yoga Center, the night long festival, Maha Shivaratri has been celebrated with great pomp and grandeur with meditations and spectacular musical performances by well known artists. Samantha Akkineni, Lakshmi Manchu, Shilpa Reddy and Rakul Preet Singh also took part in the celebrations. Here is the photo.